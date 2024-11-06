Operation Blue Roof extended

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency...
OKEECHOBEE — Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Operation Blue Roof offers free assistance to homeowner’s with roof damage caused by Hurricane Milton and that service has been extended for applications until Nov. 14.
Okeechobee County is one of the 25 counties eligible for residents to take advantage of this assistance. People can apply at BlueRoof.gov or by calling 888-ROOF-BLU.