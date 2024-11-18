Operation Blue Roof helps hurricane victims

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has placed tarps on more than 7,100 homes damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton...
LAKEPORT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has placed tarps on more than 7,100 homes damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including some homes in Glades County (pictured here) and Okeechobee County. If you signed up for the program and have not yet been helped, check the status of your application at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Blue-Roof-Info/.
[Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]