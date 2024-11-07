Operation Green Light honors veterans

Posted Thursday, November 7, 2024 9:43 am

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County citizens are encouraged to display a green light in the window of their business or residence now through Nov. 11 as part of Operation Green Light.

At their Nov. 7 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 4-11 as Operation Green Light to recognize the importance of honoring those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work with the veterans every day,” said Okeechobee County Veterans Service Officer Paul Hiott. He said Okeechobee County is home to more than 3,000 veterans according to data shared by the Veterans’ Administration. He said he has worked with 700 veterans since taking over the position as Veterans Services Officer. In the past year, he has helped 300 veterans with claims to receive or increase their VA benefits.

The proclamation states: “Operation Green Light for Veterans is observed annually in the United States around Veterans Day. The National Association of Counties encourages all counties, parishes, and boroughs to recognize ‘Operation Green Light for Veterans’ during Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, 2024.

“The program initiative called ‘Operation Green Light for Veterans’ hopes to shine a light on the plight of veterans in counties across the country who are transitioning from active duty to civilian life. The ultimate purpose of the event is to spread awareness about the need to connect vets to the services they need.

“Okeechobee County and its residents have great respect, admiration, and the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served our country and this community in the Armed Forces. The contributions and sacrifices of these men and women have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens.

“Veterans continue to serve our community in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, religious groups, civil service, and by functioning as County Veteran Service Officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more than $52 billion in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year,” it continues.

“Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually; with an estimated 20 percent increase of service members transitioning to civilian life in the future. Studies indicate that 44-72 percent of service members experience high levels of stress during transition from military to civilian life, and those active military service members transitioning from military service are at a high risk of suicide during their first year after military service.”