OUA announces periodic road closure at SR 78

Posted Friday, November 15, 2024 10:46 am

UPDATE

Periodic Road Closure: SW 16th Avenue at SR 78 and SW 53rd Street at SR 78

OUA provided information that their Contractor PRP Contracting, advises SW 16th Avenue at SR 78W will be closed on Wednesday, November 20 for two days beginning at 7 a.m.

This will be the first road closure of SW 16th Avenue, and it will be used to install the 18-inch water main crossing.

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Utility Authority (OUA) and its contractor, PRP Contracting, Inc., will conduct periodic road closures for SW 16th Avenue at SR 78 and SW 53rd Street at SR 78 to accommodate the installation of a new potable water main along SR 78, with construction beginning Monday, November 11, 2024 through Friday, December 20, 2024, for approximately 45 days with daytime closure hours only.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority (OUA) is currently undergoing a potable water upgrade along the north side of SR 78 to better service the southwestern portion of the County.

The road closure is located at the intersection of SW 16th Avenue and SR 78 with a detour route of approximately 4.4 miles. The actual road closures are expected for periods of two (2) days at a time to facilitate the construction efforts. Construction on the overall project will commence on November 11, 2024 at the southwestern end of SR 78 (south of Lempkin Creek).

Additionally, OUA will require periodic lane closure on SW 53rd Street at SR 78 for the potable water main installation project. These lane closures will be during the daytime only and done in accordance with standard FDOT requirements. The lane closures will not require any detours of traffic and will ensure that one lane of traffic is always provided.

OUA and the project Contractor, PRP Contracting, Inc. will maintain flaggers on-site during daytime work construction hours to provide residents and property owners with safe access through this area while also ensuring proper and safe working conditions for OUA and the contractor.

For additional information, please contact Project Contact: Jeff Sumner, OUA Project Engineer cell phone at 863-634-9474 or office phone 863-763-9474; OUA 863-763-9460 or the County Engineer Stef Matthes at 772-464-3537 Ext. 114 or email smatthes@ct-eng.com

Note: this information is also on our County Government Facebook page. Feel free to share as you deem necessary.