Pahokee native serves aboard USS George Washington

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/5/24

Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Roy Wiley, from Pahokee, Florida, assigned to training...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Pahokee native serves aboard USS George Washington

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Roy Wiley, from Pahokee, Florida, assigned to training department, reviews travel documents in the training office aboard Nimitz-class aircraft USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. [U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan M. Meighan]

Pahokee, Navy, Roy Wiley, USS George Washington

Comments

Other items that may interest you

United Way announces Pacesetter ignites $11.3 million …

Operation Green Light honors veterans

Legion hosts Quarters for a Cause

Glades Society Soiree raises $45K for Glades area Boys …

x