Pahokee native serves aboard USS George Washington

Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Roy Wiley, from Pahokee, Florida, assigned to training department, reviews travel documents in the training office aboard Nimitz-class aircraft USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. [U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan M. Meighan]