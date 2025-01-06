Paisley Craze to perform at Highlands Hammock

Paisley Craze, known for their anthology of 60s music covering the British Invasion to the Beach Boys to Woodstock,
Paisley Craze, known for their anthology of 60s music covering the British Invasion to the Beach Boys to Woodstock, will kick off the New Year as part of the Music in the Park series on Jan. 18 at at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Booked for Feb. 22, the Backtrack Blues Band, returns with Chicago urban and Texas style blues. Harry Havery and the California Toe Jam will be playing the best classic rock of the 1960s and 70s on March 22. J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will close out the season with rocking rhythm and blues on April 19.
All concerts run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Concert admission is now $15 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free of charge. Pets are not permitted, so please, no dogs. MIP concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Refreshments and food are provided by the Hammock Inn concession and food vendors. Call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 for more information. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.