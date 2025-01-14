Palm Beach County Arrest report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Jesus Rodriquez, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with driving while license suspended/habitual offender. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Leslie Rego Salazar, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of grand theft (more than $750, less than $5,000) and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Gary Dennis Jackson, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Jerryl Lamrris Simmons, of Pahokee, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $2,000.
