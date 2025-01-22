Palm Beach County Arrest report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Jesus Rodriquez, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving while license suspended/habitual offender. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Leon Bryant was arrested Jan. 10 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Randy Roundtree was arrested Jan. 14 by PBSO and charged with flee/elude police - fail to obey LEO order to stop. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Latoya Netesha was arrested Jan. 15 by PBSO and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Cecil Jones was arrested Jan. 17 by PBSO and charged with robbery - no firearm or weapon. Bond was set at $40,000.
