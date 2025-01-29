Palm Beach County Arrest report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Leosbel Hernandez was arrested Jan. 23 by PBSO and charged with grand theft and burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Nathaniel Jones was arrested Jan. 25 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.
• Pablo Naranjoverdecia was arrested Jan. 27 by PBSO and charged with burglary of dwelling/structure/conveyance armed. Bond set at $10,000.
• Byron Brown was arrested Jan. 25 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended/revocation equivalent status third subsequent violation. Bond set at $3,000.
Information for this column came from pbso.org.