Palm Beach County Arrest report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Lamarcus Hammond, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 29 by PBSO and charged with felony failure to appear.
• Quaneshia Lyles, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 31 by Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and charged with possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon. Bond was not set.
• Marvin Moore, Belle Glade, was arrested Jan. 31 by Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and charged with possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon. Bond was set at $5,000.
