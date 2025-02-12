Palm Beach County Arrest report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Randolph Jackson, Belle Glade, was arrested Feb. 5 by PBSO and charged with flee/elude LEO with lights siren active. Bond set at $5,000.
• Juvenal Ramirez Silva, Belle Glade, was arrested Feb. 9 by PBSO and charged with battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond was not set.
• Kentura Gutierez, Belle Glade, was arrested Feb. 11 by PBSO and charged with resisting officer with violence. Bond was not set.
Information for this column came from pbso.org.