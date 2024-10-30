Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by...
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Javian Renard Pittman, of Belle Glade, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with theft. No bond was set.
• Hardwick Dennard of Belle Glade was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with first degree murder, firing a weapon into a vehicle or building, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.
• David Hernandez Gonzalez of Pahokee was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Lamarcus Jennard Washington of Pahokee was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with unlawful carry of a concealed firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Daijah Edwards of Pahokee was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with aggravted assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this