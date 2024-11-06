Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Randy Rhames was arrested Oct. 30 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $25,000.
• Leroy Weatherspoon was arrested Oct. 30 by PBSO and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription, flee/elude police - fail to obey LEO order to stop, driving while license suspended habitual offender, reckless driving first offence, and nonmoving traffic violation - attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kirk Zakevious was arrested Oct. 30 by PBSO and charged with a felony failure to appear. Bond was not set.
• Laquisha Matlock was arrested Nov. 1 by PBSO and charged with battery by touch or strike, cruelty toward child - abuse child without great bodily harm, and crelty toward child - aggravated child abuse. Bond set at $7,000.
• Ethan Harris was arrested Nov. 1 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond was not set.
