Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Devontae Conley was arrested June 24 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond set at $3,000.
• Travis Thomas was arrested June 24 by PBSO and charged with contempt of court - offender violated no contact order. Bond was not set.
• Brandan Ashley was arrested June 24 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer, or transit agency 2+ prior convictions, resisting officer - obstruct without violence, fraud/impersonation - false ID given to LEO. Bond set at $7,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.