Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, July 10, 2024 12:54 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Nathaniel Burroughs was arrested July 3 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond was not set.

• Kenneth Wilcher was arrested July 3 by PBSO and charged with obstructing justice tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding. Bond set at $5,000.

• Beverly Williams was arrested July 6 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Isaac Hornsby, Jr., was arrested July 8 by PBSO and charged with fraud - insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond set at $5,000.

• Tarvaria Billups was arrested July 8 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $2,000.

• Tarvis Gilmore was arrested July 9 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed, larceny, lost or delivered by mistake credit card, fraud or impersonation - know intent unlawful possession of 4 or few ID, trafficking drugs - fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+, grand theft $750 less than $5k, and possession of burglary tools. Bond set at $12,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.