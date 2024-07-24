Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 1:08 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Shapharn Beldor was arrested July 12 by PBSO and charged with marijuana possession and driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond has not been set

• Kendall Henderson was arrested July 12 by PBSO and charged with sex offender violation - fail to report to driver license office change of address, and sex offender violation - fail to report established transient residence. Bond set at $30,000.

• Jhalin Humphries was arrested July 21 by PBSO and charged with child neglect - neglect child without great bodily harm, battery by touch or strike and resist officer - obstruct oppose timber agent. Bond set at $5,000.

• Waltavion Gordon, was arrested July 21 by PBSO and charged with child neglect - 2x neglect child without great bodily harm, and 2x contributing to delinquency of minor - cause child to commit act of delinquent depend need. Bond set at $10,000.

• Terrell Harrell was arrested July 23 by PBSO and charged with drug possession - possession intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule, and drug possession of controlled substance without prescription, and trafficking - trafficking in phenethylamines 10 grams or more. Bond set at $20,000.

• Rashi Miles was arrested July 23 by PBSO and charged with drug trafficking in phenethylamines 10 grams or more, cocaine trafficking 28 grams to 150 kg., drug trafficking in ocycodone 7 grams or more, drug possession - possession intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controled substance schedule I, and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $40,000.

• Tiyana Dawkins was arrested July 23 by PBSO and charged with fraud and or impersonation - use of false ID adversely affects another, and fraud and or impersonation - false ID given to LEO, and failure to appear. Bond has not been set.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.