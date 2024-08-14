Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2024 5:00 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Bobby Turner was arrested Aug. 2 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed; petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions; and criminal mischief property damage. Bond set at $25,000.

• Chris Ocanas was arrested Aug. 5 by PBSO and charged with prisoner escape or attempted escape. Bond set at $10,000.

• Jaquandria Woodard was arrested Aug. 7 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond has not been set.

• Lenoard Calloway was arrested Aug. 7 by PBSO and charged with felony battery. Bond set at $1,500.

• Ransford Barnett was arrested Aug. 10 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and grand theft of firearm. Bond has not been set.

• Pedro Chirino Perez was arrested Aug. 10 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond set at $5,000.

• John Owens was arrested Aug. 12 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond has not been set.

• Joekevious Browning was arrested Aug. 8 by PBSO and charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm premeditated, attempted second degree murder with a firearm and shooting into a building. Bond set at $50,000.

• Elijah Waters was arrested Aug. 9 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Xzavein Wilson was arrested Aug. 13 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended by habitual offender. Bond has not been set.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.