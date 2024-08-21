Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, August 21, 2024 3:38 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Froyterria Castro was arrested Aug. 15 by PBSO and charged with property damage $1,000 or more and perjury. Bond set at $10,000.

• Thomas Franklin was arrested Aug. 16 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond set at $20,000.

• Tremetric Nobles was arrested Aug. 19 by PBSO and charged with cruelty toward child - abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond set at $1,000.

• Devonte Ward was arrested Aug. 19 by PBSO and charged with possession of weapon - short barreled gun rifle or machine gun, possession of weapon or ammo by Fla. delinquent adult felony, carrying concealed weapon, drug possession - possess controlled substance without prescription, drug possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance Schedule I. Bond set at $50,000

• Letha Altheme was arrested Aug. 19 by PBSO and charged with felony failure to appear. Bond was not set.

• Kenneth Pethea was arrested Aug. 20 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Gerardo Reyes Flores was arrested Aug. 20 by PBSO and charged with burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and property damage over $200 under $1,000. Bond set at $1,000.

• Maria Aguilera was arrested Aug. 20 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond set at $10,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.