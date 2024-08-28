Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 12:20 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Yvette Ruiz Bother was arrested Aug. 22 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond set at $3,000.

• Elijah Smith was arrested Aug. 23 by PBSO and charged with robbery- no firearm or weapon. Bond set at $5,000.

• Jamey Davis was arrested Aug. 23 by PBSO and charged with robbery - no firearm or weapon. Bond set at $5,000.

• Jayqon Hatcher was arrested Aug. 25 by PBSO and charged with burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed and criminal mischief property damage of $200 and under. Bond set at $21,000.

• Joseph Yves was arrested Aug. 25 by PBSO and charged with hit and run. Bond set at $5,000.

• Andre Hamilton was arrested Aug. 26 by PBSO and charged with possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Fla. felon. Bond was not set.

• John Banks was arrested Aug. 27 by PBSO and charged with driving on permanently revoked driver license. Bond set at $1,000.

• Leverne Williams was arrested Aug. 27 by Dept. of Financial Services and charged with insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond set at $50,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.