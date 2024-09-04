Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, September 4, 2024 3:57 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Francisco Fonseca was arrested Aug. 28 by PBSO and charged with animal cruelty - aggravated animal cruelty excessive pain/death. Bond set at $5,000.

• Zakevious Kirk was arrested Aug. 30 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond set at $5,000.

• Tarvaria Billups was arrested Aug. 31 by PBSO and charged with burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed and battery by touch or strike. Bond set at $4,000.

• Delroy Lewis was arrested Sept. 2 by PBSO and charged with drug possession - possession with intent to sell/manufacture, deliver control substance Schedule I. Bond was not set.

• Woosman Pasteur was arrested Sept. 3 by PBSO and charged with fraud/impersonation - use ID of another person without consent $5,000 or more, fraud/impersonation - use possession ID of another person without consent, and fraud/swindle - obtain property under $20,000. Bond set at $30,000.

• Terence Chatman was arrested Sept. 3 by PBSO and charged with 2X petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond was not set.

• Felix Rivera Vazquez was arrested Sept. 3 by PBSO and charged with grand theft $750 less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000.

• Otis Merriweather was arrested Aug. 28 by PBSO and charged with sex offender violation - failure to report driver license office change name. Bond was not set.

• Avieyon Lewis was arrested Sept. 3 by PBSO and charged with weapon offense - use display etc. firearm during felony, drugs, sell controlled substance Schedule I, weapon offense - under 18 years of age unlawful possession of firearm, drug possession - posses controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $3,000.

• Rodgerick Everett was arrested Aug. 3 by PBSO and charged with controlled substance - obtain controlled substance through misrepresentation/forgery, trafficking drugs - trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more, fraud/impersonate - use possess ID of another person without consent. Bond set at $25,000.

• Silver Waters was arrested Sept. 3 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ convictions; and failure to appear. Bond set at $4,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.