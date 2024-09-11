Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Brittany Patterson was arrested Sept. 4 by PBSO and charged with felony failure to appear.
• Lamarion Brown was arrested Sept. 5 by PBSO and charged with resisting officer. Bond set at $5,000.
• Elysee Jean was arrested Sept. 7 by PBSO and charged with battery on person 65 years of age or older and 2X resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond set at $11,000.
• Winston Meredith was arrested Sept. 7 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $15,000.
• Jorge Cordero was arrested Sept. 9 by PBSO and charged with grand theft $750 less than $5,000 and probation violation. Bond set at $5,000.
• Sony Salomon was arrested Sept. 9 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond was not set.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.