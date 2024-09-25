Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2:25 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Samuel Grant was arrested Sept. 19 by PBSO and charged with 2X petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Christian Hernandez Benitez was arrested Sept. 20 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond was not set.

• Jazzmine Alexander was arrested Sept. 21 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed and larceny - other theft. Bond set at $5,000.

• Kristian Santiago was arrested Sept. 22 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Antone St. Germain was arrested Sept. 22 by Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $10,000.

• Little Mack Williams was arrested Sept. 24 by PBSO and charged with contempt of court - offender violated no contact order. Bond was not set.

• Demetria Brown was arrested Sept. 24 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency $100 less than $750. Bond set at $3,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.