Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Frankie Rolle was arrested Sept. 29 by PBSO and charged with battery. Bond set at $20,000.
• Omar Garcia was arrested Oct. 2 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault and possession of weapon. Bond set at $25,000.
• Revollido Pedro was arrested Oct.3 by PBSO and charged with 2X grand theft. Bond set at $10,000.
• Dion Blackmon was arrested Oct. 4 by Lake Clark Shores Police Department and charged with fraud/impersonation. Bond set at $5,000.
• John Sandlin was arrested Oct. 5 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions and resisting office. Bond set at $6,000.
• Rodgerick Everett was arrested Oct. 2 by PBSO and charged with drug possession and child neglect. Bond set at $15,000.
• Rekisha Lee was arrested Oct. 2 by PBSO and charged with drug possession and child neglect.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.