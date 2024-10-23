Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 2:07 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Celor Raymond was arrested Oct. 9 by PBSO and charged with carrying concealed weapon and public order crimes - unauthorized use of 911 services. Bond was not set.

• Nekiea Holden was arrested Oct. 15 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, 2x battery by touch or strike. Bond was not set.

• Rochelle Facey was arrested Oct. 18 by PBSO and charged with child neglect - neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond set at $1,500.

• Damian Williams was arrested Oct. 18 by PBSO and charged with petit theft from merchant, farmer or transit agency 2+ prior convictions. Bond set at $5,000.

• Andrea Edwards was arrested Oct. 19 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended revoked revocation equivalent status 3rd violation. Bond set at $5,000.

• Michael Roman was arrested Oct. 19 by PBSO and charged with 2x burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of firearm, and battery - touch or strike. Bond set at $8,000.

• Abel Garcia was arrested Oct. 20 by PBSO and charged with DUI - unlawful BLD ALCHOL - Refusal to submit DUI testing, and resisting officer - refuse to accept sign citation or post bond. Bond set at $23,250.

• Lawrence Roker was arrested Oct. 22 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended revoked revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation. Bond set at $5,000.

• Joseph Wilkens was arrested Oct. 22 by PBSO and charged with driving while license suspended revoked revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation, failure to register motor vehicle, and fraud - misuse of temp tag to avoid registering vehicle. Bond set at $4,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.