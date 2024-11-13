Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 4:46 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Little Williams was arrested Nov. 6 by PBSO and charged with contempt of court - offender violated no contact order, and battery by touch or strike. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Desna Washington was arrested Nov. 6 by PBSO and charged with possession of weapon - or ammo by Fla. delinquent adult felony, and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $5,000.

• Marcus Brown was arrested Nov. 8 by PBSO and charged with contempt of court - offender violated no contact order. Bond was not set.

• Jeremy Sparkman was arrested Nov. 11 by PBSO and charged with contempt of court - offender violated no contact order, and probation violation. Bond was not set.

• Joveris Jackson was arrested Nov. 12 by PBSO and charged with felony failure to appear. Bond was not set.

• Tommy Currington was arrested Nov. 12 by PBSO and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription, drug possession - possible intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule I, driving while license suspended habitual offender, and resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Mark Coleman was arrested Nov. 11 by PBSO and charged with homicide - murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond was set $10,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.