Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Gregory Davis was arrested Nov. 13 by PBSO and charged with 2x aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $15,000.
• John Sandlin was arrested Nov. 17 by PBSO and charged with larceny - retail theft. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Jeanton Permis was arrested Nov. 18 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery - cause bodily harm or disability and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond set at $25,000.
• Mikira Banks was arrested Nov. 18 by PBSO and charged with battery on specified personnel and resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond was not set.
• Milton Rhoden was arrested Nov. 19 by PBSO and charged with six counts of drug possession - possess with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance Schedule I. Bond set at $6,000.
