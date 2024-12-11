These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/11/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Warren Wells was arrested Dec. 6 by PBSO and charged with flee/elude police - fail to obey LEO order to stop, resist officer - obstruct without violence, and driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond was set at $6,250.

• Andre Mack was arrested Dec. 6 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and grand theft $50 less than $5K. Bond was set at $15,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.

