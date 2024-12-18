Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), West Palm Beach Police Department or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
• Charles Thomas was arrested Dec. 11 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was not set.
• Alvis Demezier was arrested Dec. 11 by West Palm Beach Police Department and charged with drug possession of controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession, and resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond was not set.
• Jackson Stfleur was arrested Dec. 17 by PBSO and charged with drug possession of controlled substance without prescription, driving while license suspended habitual offender, and probation violation. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Ezekisa Mike was arrested Dec. 17 by PBSO and charged with drug possession with intent to sell/manufacture, deliver controlled substance Schedule II, 2x drug possession of controlled substance without prescription, and amphetamine trafficking - trafficking in meth/amphetamine 14 grams+. Bond set at $100,000.
