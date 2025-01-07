Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Tuesday, January 7, 2025 4:41 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Juan Medellin was arrested Dec. 28 by PBSO and charged with kidnap/false imprisonment - false imprisonment of person, obstructing justice - hinder witness communication information to LEO, and battery - touch or strike. Bond was set at $11,000.

• Josue Alvarez was arrested Dec. 29 by PBSO and charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond set at $15,000.

• Travis Edwards was arrested Jan. 1 by PBSO and charged with battery - touch or strike. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Djettlo Provence was arrested Jan. 2 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resist officer - obstruct without violence. Bond was set at $50,000.

• Will Dorsey was arrested Jan. 3 by PBSO and charged with possession of weapon or ammo by Fla. delinquent adult felony, and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Boned was set at $7,000.

• Jorge Cordero was arrested Jan. 5 by PBSO and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle and probation violation. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jose Villanueva was arrested Jan. 6 by Palm Beach Police Department and charged with flee/elude police. Bond set at $15,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.