Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees changes leadership

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 1:08 pm

LAKE WORTH — The Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees reorganized its leadership electing a new chair and vice chair for the 2024-2025 academic year at the board’s Aug. 20 meeting. Trustee Jon Harrison was elected to serve as chair and Trustee Daniel Z. Epstein was elected to serve as vice chair.

“It is an enormous privilege to chair the district board of trustees of Palm Beach State College, the Florida College System’s oldest and finest institution. Since joining the board, I have been impressed by the College’s laser-like focus on the employability and academic advancement of our students and their families.” Harrison said. “I look forward to building on the College’s record as the engine of economic mobility for over 40,000 students in Palm Beach County, meeting the needs of local employers and universities in the fastest growing region of the best state economy in the country. I’d also like to pay tribute to outgoing chair Pat Bishop for her leadership in bringing the PGA’s Tomorrow Golf League to campus, an incredible opportunity for every member of the Panther family.”

Harrison and Epstein were appointed to the board in March 2024 by Governor Ron DeSantis and bring a wealth of experience. Harrison, who previously served as the 8th Chairman of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, sits on the board of directors of Albers Aerospace, a defense manufacturer, and of Diamond Age, a pioneer in construction automation. He is a venture partner at IronGate Capital Advisors, a defense technology venture fund. Epstein is currently an assistant professor of law at St. Thomas University, a private institution in Miami Gardens. He has formerly worked in venture capital, Congress and the White House and served three years as a special assistant and senior associate counsel to former President Donald Trump.