Paved paths along CR 721 to be designated 'multiuse'

GLADES COUNTY – Work on County Road 721 is underway as part of an agreement between Glades County and the Seminole Tribe.

GLADES COUNTY – Work on County Road 721 is underway as part of an agreement between Glades County and the Seminole Tribe.

At the Nov. 12 meeting of the Glades County Commission, County Attorney Richard Pringle said there was an issue with signage that is being resolved.

“The Tribe is constructing road improvements on the county right-of-way,” Pringle explained. “They have built some additional paths on the sides of the road.”

Instead of designating them as multiuse pathways, signs designed these paved paths for ATVs (all-terrain vehicles), he said. He said encouraging ATVs – which are designated for off road use – on a paved surface on the county’s right-of-way would mean the county could be held liable if there is an accident.

He said the tribe is in the process of changing the signs to indicate these paved areas are “multiuse paths.”

In other business, the county postponed a workshop on water storage to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

