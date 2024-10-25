PBC Clerk launches Hope Card Program to protect domestic violence victims

Posted Friday, October 25, 2024 2:00 pm

“The Hope Card Program is a crucial step forward in protecting vulnerable members of our community,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Palm Beach County. “By providing an easily accessible verification tool like the Hope Card, we are empowering people to assert their rights and ensure their safety more effectively."

Key features of the Palm Beach County Hope Card Program

• Eligibility: Available to individuals with final injunctions for protection against various forms of violence and abuse.

• Format: Free digital or wallet-sized card.

• Information Included: Protected person's name and birth date, respondent's name and birth date, type of order, and expiration date.

• Validity: Two years or until the injunction expires, whichever comes first, but renewable if the injunction remains in effect.

Anyone with a final injunction for protection issued in Palm Beach County can visit or contact the Clerk’s office to request either a physical or electronic version of the Hope Card. They will then receive the card within three business days, free of charge.

Filing a petition for injunction for protection no longer requires a notarized signature as of October 1, and may be submitted online through our website mypalmbeachclerk.com . Petitions can also be submitted in person at the Main Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, or at our branch locations in Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Belle Glade.

The Hope Card Program was developed in coordination with the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers and the Florida Attorney General's Office.

For more information on the program in Palm Beach County, please visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/domestic-violence.