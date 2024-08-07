PBSC launches AI, cybersecurity and medical imaging programs this fall

Posted Wednesday, August 7, 2024 5:00 pm

LAKE WORTH — Palm Beach State College is expanding offerings in information technology and health sciences professions with the introduction of programs in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and medical imaging for the fall term, which begins Monday, Aug. 26.

These new degree and certificate programs in AI, cybersecurity and medical imaging will offer students a fast track to preparing for in-demand careers and provide opportunities for working professionals to gain additional credentials to step up in their fields or start a new career path. A McKinsey Global Institute report titled “Generative AI and the future of work in America” states that the largest future job gains are expected to be in health care, followed by STEM professions. A 23% increase is projected in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers by 2030.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these dynamic programs designed to meet the evolving needs of our students and the demands of the modern workforce,” said Roger Yohe, Ph.D., vice president of academic innovation and strategy. “These new programs reflect our commitment to providing high-quality education that prepares students to thrive in their careers and make significant contributions to their professions and communities.”

PBSC’s Applied Artificial Intelligence Associate in Science degree and related college credit certificates aim to bring much-needed new talent into the growing AI field. Through a rigorous curriculum that builds technical expertise, critical thinking and problem-solving ability, the programs prepare students for immediate employment in all industries using AI to improve effectiveness and productivity. Students will gain knowledge and skills in data science tools, machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision as applied to managing AI project life cycles.

The new Cybersecurity Associate in Science degree and related college credit certificates are designed to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals in Florida. Currently there are 23,424 cybersecurity job openings in Florida, according to CyberSeek, and 469,930 nationwide. PBSC will prepare students through a comprehensive, industry-aligned curriculum that integrates technical and nontechnical skills and promotes employability, higher-order reasoning, and the adherence to ethical practices. The addition of these programs builds on Palm Beach State’s strength in the cybersecurity field as recognized by its designation in 2023 as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

The credits from the AI and cybersecurity college credit certificates transfer into the related Associate in Science degrees, and both A.S. degrees lay the foundation to earn Palm Beach State’s two-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Information Management, which has a choice of three concentrations: Database Administration and Data Analytics, Project Management, and Security and Network Assurance (Cybersecurity). For more information about these programs, visit the Computer Science and Information Technology section at www.palmbeachstate.edu/career-pathways/pathway-STEM. Questions may be emailed to Claudia Garcia, program specialist, at garciac@palmbeachstate.edu or call 561-868-3548.

AI Information Session

A combined information session for the AI and cybersecurity programs will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. To register to attend in-person or virtually, visit: palmbeachstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/10191512.

A Bachelor’s Degree for Medical Imaging Professionals

Palm Beach State College’s new Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Medical Imaging empowers graduates of Associate in Science degree programs in radiography, sonography, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, as well as working radiographers, to earn a bachelor’s degree, which is increasingly required for positions in medical imaging department management, teaching or medical sales, as well as advanced clinical certifications. The program offers a choice of six concentrations: Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Interventional Radiology (IR), Mammography, Adult Echocardiography, and Leadership. While the modality concentrations feature a face-to-face clinical component, most of the coursework can be completed fully online, and the Leadership concentration may be completed 100% online. For more information, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/Bachelors. Questions may be emailed to Dr. Vicki Shaver, chair of Medical Imaging Department, at shaverv@palmbeachstate.edu.

Medical Imaging Information Session

A virtual information session for the B.S. in Medical Imaging will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 1 – 2 p.m. To register visit palmbeachstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/10058853.

To learn about future information sessions, search the program’s name at palmbeachstate.campuslabs.com/engage.