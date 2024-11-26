Pedestrian injured while crossing street

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE — While attempting to cross the road, a 69-year-old man was struck by a car in the 400 block of U.S. 441 South at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
According to the report, the man was not crossing in the crosswalk. The vehicle that hit him was travelling in the inside lane, headed north on U.S. 441 North. The man had injuries to his head, left arm and back. He was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center by helicopter.
The vehicle sustained damage to the hood. Damage was estimated at $5,000. The driver was not injured, and the airbag did not deploy. The passengers in the vehicle were also uninjured. Contrary to rumors on Facebook, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the accident.
Alcohol use is not suspected on the part of the driver or the pedestrian.