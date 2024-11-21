These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on US 27

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/21/24

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident on U.S.  27 early Thursday morning ...

GLADES COUNTY – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident on U.S.  27 early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report. FHP troopers later identified the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The accident occurred on U.S. 27, near Boar Ranch Road at 3:22 a.m. on Nov. 21.

According to the FHP report, a 2022 Peterbuilt semi-truck with trailer was traveling north on US 27, north of Boar Hammock Ranch Road. A pedestrian was walking on the inside northbound lane of US 27.  A van was traveling north on US 27, behind the first vehicle.

The semi collided with the pedestrian, a 19-year-old Wauchula man. Post collision, the semi fled the scene.

Post collision, the pedestrian came to rest in the northbound lane and the van ran over the pedestrian. The van driver, a 42-year-old Lithia man,  remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an exhaustive criminal investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit arrested Kimaini Jharon Holmes, 35, of Ocala on charges of leaving a crash scene involving death. He was booked into the Glades County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact *FHP or Crimestoppers.

x