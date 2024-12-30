Pete Walker hired to coach Wellington Wolverines 

Clewiston High School football’s former coach Pete Walker will be leading a new team next season.
WELLINGTON- Clewiston High School football’s former coach Pete Walker will be leading a new team next season.
Wellington Community High School announced that they hired the longtime Tiger coach to lead the Wolverines on the field next year. The Wolverines’ previous coach, Ross Pryor, resigned in December.
"Wellington High School is proud to announce the appointment of Pete Walker as head football coach,” read the press release from the school. “With a remarkable career spanning over two decades, Coach Walker brings a legacy of excellence, leadership, and a passion for developing young athletes on and off the field, with strong roots in Wellington and western communities.”
Walker has built a legendary football career with multiple teams around Lake Okeechobee. He was the quarterback for Clewiston’s 1982 state championship team. And under his coaching the Glades Day Gators secured three state championships. He holds the record for second most wins all-time in Tiger football history.
Overall, he has a 190-72 all-time record as a head coach including 21 state playoff appearances.
Walker is being inducted to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The honor comes on the heels of Walker being awarded with the 2023 Meritorious Service Award by FACA for serving the athletic profession above and beyond the call of duty.
“Coach Walker’s tenure will officially begin on Jan. 6, 2025,” concluded Wellington High School’s statement on the hiring. “He is eager to meet the team, parents, and Wellington community. Wellington High School is poised for a new chapter of football excellence.