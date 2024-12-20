These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Phares chosen paramedic of the year

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/20/24

GLADES COUNTY — GCPS employees and Commissioner Hattie Taylor celebrated Lieutenant Lisa Watson's 30 years of service at our annual Christmas party and awards luncheon. Lisa it has been …

GLADES COUNTY — Glades County Public Safety (GCPS) employees and Commissioner Hattie Taylor celebrated Lieutenant Lisa Watson’s 30 years of service at our annual Christmas party and awards luncheon. Lisa it has been such a pleasure watching you excel as a supervisor and amazing paramedic over the last 30 years. Lisa has been here so long and ran so many calls throughout the county that patients know her name and ask for her if she’s not there.
 
A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Jacqueline “Jax” Phares for being voted as our Employee of the Year. Jax has excelled in her career with us and is an outstanding medic. Jax always steps up to help her TEAM and has been a very busy medic lately. Jax is the future of our service and will excel in her career here at GCPS.
 
Both of these ladies are homegrown and make all of us proud. Congratulations to you both
