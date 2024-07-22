Phillips running for Hendry County Property Appraiser

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 7/22/24

Shone Phillips is a candidate for Hendry County Property Appraiser.

Shone Phillips [Courtesy photo]
“As a lifelong, Hendry County resident I understand the heartbeat of our community. With 18 years of successful business ownership, I have a commitment to our community, to our family values and I am ready to serve as your next Property Appraiser,” Philipps explained.

 “As a devoted husband of 33 years, a proud parent and grandparent, I know the importance of preserving our way of life in Hendry County. I understand the struggles families face when property values are inaccurately assessed, making it difficult to afford their homes.

“Florida Statute 193.011 gives the Property Appraiser the guidance, authority and ‘discretion’ to fairly and accurately value our properties. Yet, many in our community feel the burden of excessively high valuations, pushing them out of their homes. As your Property Appraiser, I will bring a fresh perspective to the office, utilizing constitutional authority and common sense to fairly and accurately evaluate our property values. Unlike the current administration, I will advocate for the people of Hendry County.

“You can trust that your property values will be assessed with common sense and integrity, allowing us to maintain our cherished way of life in Hendry County. We shouldn’t be taxed out of our homes due to over inflated home values,” he added.

Shone Phillips, Hendry County, Property Appraiser

