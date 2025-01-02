Physicians Regional holds Career Panel and Job Fair

Posted Thursday, January 2, 2025 9:25 am

PRHS' Scott Lowe (center with mic) with Immokalee Foundation moderator and PRHS panel. Physicians Regional Panelists Scott Lowe, Dr. Richard Vilchez, Valeria Gonzalez, Karim Mamdouh Ghanem An Immokalee Foundation student asks the panel a question. Previous Next NAPLES, FL — 12/30/24 — Five Physicians Regional Healthcare System health professionals recently took the stage at Immokalee High School to address over 250 Immokalee Foundation middle and high school students, their parents, Foundation Postsecondary Program members, and Foundation Alumni.

The presentation was part of a dynamic, multi-year relationship between the healthcare system and the non-profit educational foundation. Physicians Regional has unwritten the costs of the Foundation’s Healthcare Pathway Educational Summer Camp at Florida Gulf Coast University for three years. During the same period, Physicians Regional has hosted Immokalee Foundation student interns at their Pine Ridge and Collier Boulevard locations.

“As an organization, we have a responsibility to address present-day healthcare needs while proactively planning for the growing demand for care in the years to come,” said Scott Lowe, Physicians Regional Market CEO.

“Through their Healthcare Pathway out-of-school curriculum, The Immokalee Foundation has created a pipeline of dedicated talent, and it’s our obligation to make meaningful contributions to their educational process whenever and however we can.”

For 33 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten through postsecondary education.

Though access to professionals through field trips and career panels are common elements of Immokalee Foundation programming, this specific event was the largest career panel ever hosted by The Immokalee Foundation. Intending to represent the variety of careers available in healthcare, the panelists included Scott Lowe, Physicians Regional Market CEO; Karim Mamdouh Ghanem, Market Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Richard Vilchez, Hospitalist; Joel Olano, Director of Radiology and Valeria Gonzalez, Director of Nursing, Medical Surgical Department.

Also unique was the inclusion of a Job Fair, enabling parents, postsecondary students, and eligible alumni direct access to information on available careers at the various Physicians Regional facilities.

“Physicians Regional is a gift to our Healthcare Pathway students,” said Immokalee Foundation President and CEO Noemi Y. Perez. “By consistently providing such extraordinary opportunities to these young people, Physicians Regional’s already sizable impact will be felt even more powerfully throughout the community in the years ahead. The future really is now.”

About The Immokalee Foundation: The Immokalee Foundation provides new pathways to success and financial independence through robust programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional careers in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management and Healthcare. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit immokaleefoundation.org.