Pick up your book boxes and craft kits at the Okeechobee Library

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/6/25

Every month the Okeechobee County Public Library gives out Book Boxes to those who register.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Pick up your book boxes and craft kits at the Okeechobee Library

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Every month the Okeechobee County Public Library gives out Book Boxes to those who register. The theme for January’s Book Boxes is “Hobbies”. Every Book Box will contain a curated book choice and themed giveaways which can range from bookmarks to fun keychains to everything in between! Available for adults, teens, and kids, just sign up to see what fun surprises you find! Spaces are limited so be sure to call 863-763-3536 beginning Jan. 4 to sign up.

The library also offers monthly craft kits, perfect for adults and teens! The theme for January is a Northern Lights painting. Each Craft Kit Box will contain all necessary materials and instructions to complete your own creation. Keep everything inside the box for free, just return the box. Craft kits are limited and available while supplies last.

library, public, Okeechobee, books, crafts, free, hobbies

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Dr. Vickers will present 'Cypress Gardens: America’s …

Seminole Stars joins the White Pelican Celebration on …

A Country Christmas comes to the Wildstein Center at …

‘Let it Grow’ Garden Festival returns to Sebring …

x