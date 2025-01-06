Pick up your book boxes and craft kits at the Okeechobee Library

Every month the Okeechobee County Public Library gives out Book Boxes to those who register.
OKEECHOBEE — Every month the Okeechobee County Public Library gives out Book Boxes to those who register. The theme for January’s Book Boxes is “Hobbies”. Every Book Box will contain a curated book choice and themed giveaways which can range from bookmarks to fun keychains to everything in between! Available for adults, teens, and kids, just sign up to see what fun surprises you find! Spaces are limited so be sure to call 863-763-3536 beginning Jan. 4 to sign up.
The library also offers monthly craft kits, perfect for adults and teens! The theme for January is a Northern Lights painting. Each Craft Kit Box will contain all necessary materials and instructions to complete your own creation. Keep everything inside the box for free, just return the box. Craft kits are limited and available while supplies last.