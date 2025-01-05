Pickup driver pulls out into path of semi on SR 70

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
An 88-year-old Novi, Michigan man was killed in an accident on State Road 70 at the intersection of County Road 721 on Jan. 4, at 11:27 a.m.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY – An 88-year-old Novi, Michigan man was killed in an accident on State Road 70 at the intersection of County Road 721 on Jan. 4, at 11:27 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
The Michigan man was driving a pickup truck north on CR 721, approaching the intersection of SR 70, according to the report.
A semi, driven by a 58-year-old Mayo, Fla. man was traveling west on State Road 70, approaching the intersection of CR 721.
The pickup truck traveled onto the northbound lane of CR 721 to pass a vehicle that was stopped for a stop sign on CR 721 at the intersection of SR 70, according to the FHP report.
The pickup entered the intersection of SR 70 and CR 721 in the direct path of the semi, the report continues. The front of semi collided with the left side of the pickup. The pickup truck driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash remains under investigation