Plan an adventure on the SFWMD’s public lands
The end of Daylight Saving Time brings shorter days, longer nights, and the perfect opportunity to head outdoors to enjoy the beauty of the night sky.
Did you Know: The South Florida Water Management District (District) is the steward for more than one million acres of public lands where you can explore the outdoors under the starry sky.
Adventure Awaits: The District has taken great strides to enhance and expand the recreational activities that are available on District lands from Orlando to the Florida Keys.
Variety of Activities: From camping to stargazing to hiking and more, you will find plenty of ways to enjoy the cooler temperatures and the nighttime views. Activities include:
Camping: The District has campgrounds throughout the region that accommodate tents, RVs, groups, equestrians and more. Each campsite offers unique views of South Florida's diverse ecosystem. Looking to make a camping reservation? Visit sfwmd.gov and fill out a Special Use License application.
Hunting and Fishing: District lands provide some of the best hunting and fishing opportunities in South Florida. Licenses for hunting or fishing can be obtained from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Visit myfwc.com to learn more.
Hiking: District lands offer many miles of hiking trails for you to explore. National Hiking Day is Sunday, November 17, 2024, and provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the cooler temperatures and reconnect with nature along picturesque trails.
Canoeing/Kayaking: Grab a paddle and explore South Florida’s natural areas by water. District lands offer many opportunities for canoeing and kayaking.
Wildlife Viewing: Alligators, birds, deer, and turtles are just some of the native wildlife you may see while visiting the District’s public lands. Remember to keep a safe distance from any wildlife you may see.
Stargazing: The dark skies over the District’s public lands offer some of the best opportunities to see the stars far, far away from the city lights.
Plan Your Visit: Whether you are an avid adventurer or you just want to spend a day with nature, we encourage you to explore the District's recreational sites and enjoy the beauty of Central and Southern Florida’s natural areas.
Visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation to learn more about the District's recreational sites and discover your next outdoor adventure.
Get out there, explore and remember to #RecreateResponsibly.