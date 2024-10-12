Port Mayaca Lock reopens but limited in width

Posted Saturday, October 12, 2024 2:41 pm

Attention all concerned boaters! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has competed the inspection of the Okeechobee Waterway post-Hurricane Milton and it has been determined safe for navigation.

All locks have returned to normal operating hours.

However, in accordance with Notice to Navigation 2024-008, boaters should use caution when approaching the Port Mayaca Lock as the upper gate is currently inoperative. Until further notice, there is a 25 feet width restriction at the lock.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)