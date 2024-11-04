Preacher's daughter writes books based on her dad's life

Posted Monday, November 4, 2024 12:53 pm

Local author, Joy Jarriel, has published a children's book based on stories of her father's life..[Photo by Grace Stewart]

OKEECHOBEE — The daughter of a local pastor just published her first book in a series based on the stories her father told her as she was growing up.

Joy Jarriel is the daughter of Baptist preacher Johnny Jarriel, known to most simply as “Preacher.” Preacher started and pastored Victory Baptist Church on Southwest Fifth Avenue for 47 years. He is now retired but still attends the church. Anyone who has ever met Preacher or attended a church service at Victory Baptist can tell you that Preacher is known for his stories. He tells tales of his childhood and his mama, who was a better cook than anyone else on earth, especially her chocolate fudge layer cake. At least, according to her family. Over the years, many have tried and failed to replicate her delicious cake.

He also tells stories of his years driving semitrucks which he did to support his family and his church during tough times, while still preaching every Sunday.

It is the trucking tales that Joy has decided to bring to life for children and families to enjoy, not only introducing them to her earthly father but also to her Heavenly Father.

Joy, who wears many hats in the community, spends her days either tutoring at Indian River State College or teaching 26 different children to play the piano or baking cakes for Joy’s Place. Joy has the distinction of being the first person licensed in Okeechobee as a home bakery in 2011. As teenager, she began baking and decorating cakes, and her works of art were in high demand. She no longer does decorating though, because she said you can’t charge enough to pay for the hours it takes to make a specialty cake. She still has photos of her creations on her Facebook page if anyone is curious to see them. Now, she focuses on her grandmother’s poundcake recipe and bakes these to order.

In addition to these activities, Joy also works in the children's ministry and the music department at her church, teaching Kids’ Club as well as singing and playing the piano. As if these activities were not enough, Joy has always dreamed of writing. With a heart for children, it was only natural that her writing would be directed toward them. “Not only do I get to tell stories, but I get to tell the stories I grew up hearing from my dad as he was preaching from the pulpit,” said Joy.

Beginning at about the age of two, Joy had the unique opportunity to take trips on the semi, “Big Blue” with her dad. “Big Blue was always my favorite truck, because it had bunk beds in the back,” she said. This is why she made Big Blue her dad’s truck in Johnny & Big Blue Adventures. The first book in the series is called Johnny’s Very Bad Day and through a catastrophe and an elephant teaches Johnny, and children reading the story, that “even when bad things happen, God is good; He’s still in control, and He has a special plan for our lives.” Joy said this was always her favorite of her dad’s tales.

Joy has already completed her second book in the series, Duck, Duck Chicken and hopes to have it published in January. “My intent for the books was family reading time. I remember reading as a kid and the books for kids were boring. I wanted these books to have adult words but simplified and easy to read,” she explained.

To purchase a book or find out more about Johnny and Joy, check out Joy’s website at www.adventureswithauntjoy.com.

The books can be purchased directly through the author for local delivery or pickup but can also be found on Amazon. In addition, Joy can be found on Facebook through her Adventures with Aunt Joy page or her Joy’s Place page, if you are interested in one of her cakes.