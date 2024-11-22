Pregnancy Center plans Great Chili Cook-Off event

Posted Friday, November 22, 2024 1:55 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Think you make the best chili in town? Get your team together to sign up for the Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee’s Great Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, to compete for bragging rights for one or more of the titles!

Awards will be given for 1st - 3rd place in Traditional and Open Chili categories and 1st place for People’s Choice. There will also be an award for the best booth so get creative!

This year’s family friendly event will be held at Flagler Park located on Park Street in Downtown Okeechobee. Chili teams will begin concocting their chili at 8 a.m. and the event will begin at 11:45 a.m. This event is sure to be a day full of great food, friendship, and fun that you wont want to miss. Don’t forget to bring your appetite!

Team registration is $300. Chili tasting cards can be purchased for $10 and entitles you to taste every chili at the event. All proceeds benefit the Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.supportokeepregcenter.com/chili-cookoff.