Preparing for Hurricane Milton after Hurricane Helene

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 10:42 am

Prepare now for Hurricane Milton

Prepare now as Hurricane Milton approaches. Take the forecast seriously and do not wait to prepare. Download the free FEMA App, available in English and Spanish, to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area. Find more hurricane preparedness information at Ready.gov and Listo.gov in Spanish. Stay informed and follow the direction of local officials.

Disaster recovery centers will suspend operations

In preparation for anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Milton, all Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will cease operations until further notice at each center’s normal close of business time today, Oct. 7. To locate the nearest Disaster Recovery Center and operating hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC , use the FEMA mobile app, or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to the number: 43362.

If FEMA says you are not approved

If you applied for FEMA assistance after hurricanes Helene or Debby, you will receive an eligibility letter from FEMA in the mail or by email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. Read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, the letter will explain how to appeal the decision.

Stay informed and help stop rumors in Florida

FEMA has created a Rumor Control page specific to Hurricane Helene to help keep survivors safe and aware of rumors and scams. Please help us in amplifying official information from trusted sources and discouraging others from sharing information from unverified sources: Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov . For Spanish: Huracán Helene: Respuestas a rumores y preguntas frecuentes | FEMA.gov

How to apply for FEMA assistance

If you sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Helene, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties can apply to FEMA for assistance.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. Application deadline for Hurricane Helene is Nov. 27, 2024.

To date, FEMA has approved $89.2 million in assistance to individuals and households in Florida.

Be alert to fraud after Hurricane Helene

FEMA staff carry official photo ID and never charge for disaster assistance, inspections or help with applications. If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com . To file a fraud complaint, visit myfloridalegal.com

Disaster Recovery Centers

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with specialists from FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Centers that were previously open for people affected by Hurricane Debby are reopening and new centers are opening in communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Any center can help with either storm. All centers will close temporarily tonight in preparation for severe weather.

• Baker County: Fire Station 20, 14496 FL-121, Macclenny, FL 32063 (Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

- New location effective Oct. 7: Fire Station 30, 19145 County Road 125, Glen Saint Mary, FL 32040 (Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday)

• Columbia County: Lake City Reporter, 180 E. Duval St., Lake City, FL 32055 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday)

• Gilchrist County: Gilchrist County Fire Station #2, 460 NW County Road 138 Branford, FL 32008 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday)

• Hillsborough County: Hillsborough Community College - The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday)

• Madison County: The Bridge Church, 1135 US East 90, Madison, FL 32340 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday)

• Manatee County: Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Pkwy., Bradenton, FL 34211 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday)

• Pinellas County: Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo, FL 33771 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday)

• Sarasota County: Sarasota Christian Church, 2923 Ashton Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday)

• Suwannee County: Hale Park, 215 Duval St. NE, Live Oak, FL 32064 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday Saturday)

• Taylor County: Loughridge Park, 1100 W. Hampton Springs Ave., Perry, FL 32347 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Counties Authorized for Additional FEMA Public Assistance

• Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla are eligible for Public Assistance reimbursement for permanent work (already designated for debris removal and emergency response).

Additional Resources

• Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene. FloridaJobs.org

• State Run Points of Distribution - Helene ( arcgis.com ).

• Hope Florida: Get help, give help

• CDC Mold Cleanup Information

• Florida Division of Emergency Management Updates: floridadisaster.org/disaster-updates/storm-updates/

• Disaster Legal Hotline: 833-514-2940

• Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386