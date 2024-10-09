President approves emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida

News from FEMA
Posted 10/9/24

FEMA announced on Oct. 8 that federal disaster assistance is available to the Seminole Tribe of Florida to...

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced on Oct. 8 that federal disaster assistance is available to the Seminole Tribe of Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Milton beginning Oct. 5 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

This declaration allows emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, at 75% federal funding for the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Additional designations may be made later if requested and warranted at the results of further damage assessments.

Leda M. Khoury has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

