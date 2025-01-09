Prevent & screen: What you need to know about cervical cancer

Posted Thursday, January 9, 2025 4:28 pm

Each January, we observe Cervical Health Awareness Month. This is a time dedicated to raising awareness about cervical cancer and sharing prevention and early detection information. By encouraging proactive health measures, we can help reduce the impact of cervical cancer, which is one of the most preventable cancers in the world.

Cervical cancer can occur in anyone who has a cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Cervical cancer occurs when cells in the cervix grow abnormally over time and form a tumor. The fourth most common cancer in women, cervical cancer is often treated successfully when detected early.

The primary cause of cervical cancer is due to a long-lasting infection from certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV). Almost all cases – about 99% - are linked to HPV.

One of the most significant risk factors for cervical cancer is an infection from HPV. HPV is a common virus, with over 200 identified strains, transmitted through sexual contact. While most HPV infections are harmless and naturally clear up on their own, certain high-risk strains are directly linked to cervical cancer. These strains can cause changes to cervical cells over time, leading to precancerous or cancerous conditions if left untreated.

Additional risk factors include:

• Smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke increases the likelihood because it impairs the immune system and exposes cervical cells to carcinogens.

• Sexual activity early in life or having multiple partners increases exposure to HPV.

• Other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) can raise your risk of HPV and cervical cancer.

• Reproduction Factors like the long-term use of oral contraceptives or having multiple births may contribute to cervical cancer risk.

• A Weakened Immune System reduces the body’s ability to fight against HPV infections, increasing the likelihood of cervical cancer.

• Obesity is associated with a higher risk of developing cervical cancer, possibly due to hormonal or metabolic influences.

By understanding the risk factors, individuals can take proactive steps to reduce their risk and protect their cervical health.

As previously stated, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, especially when individuals take proactive steps to reduce their risk. Early detection and healthy lifestyle choices are key to prevention, including:

• Safe Sexual Practices like using condoms can reduce the risk of HPV infections and related complications.

• Avoid Smoking so the body has a better chance to fight off HPV infections.

• Routine Screenings, like Pap tests and HPV tests, can help identify and treat precancerous conditions before they develop into cancer.

If you have a cervix, regular screening is essential for detecting precancerous and early-stage cancer. There are two primary tests that are conducted within a doctor’s office or health clinic:

• Pap test (Pap smear) detects changes in cervical cells that may lead to cancer.

• HPV test identifies the virus and strain.

Depending on your health history, age, and other factors, your doctor may recommend either one test or both. Generally, the recommended screening frequency varies by age, but again, your doctor may advise differently based on your unique circumstances:

• Ages 21 – 29: Pap test every three years.

• Ages 30 – 65: Pap test every three years and/or HPV test every 5 years.

• Over 65: Screening may stop if tests over the last 10 years were normal and there’s no history of cervical precancer. Most health clinics offer both types of screenings. Additionally, the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides free or low-cost screenings if you meet the eligibility criteria.

If you receive an abnormal test result, this does not necessarily mean that you have cervical cancer. There are many reasons why test results could be abnormal, and your doctor will advise you on the next steps.

Cervical cancer often has no symptoms, especially in its early stages. This is why regular screenings are so critical. When symptoms do occur, they may include:

• Vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between menstrual periods, or after menopause

• Pain during intercourse

• Persistent pelvic or lower back pain

• Menstrual periods that are unusually heavy or prolonged

• Watery, blood discharge with a foul odor

With advanced cervical cancer, symptoms may extend to difficulty urinating, swelling of the legs, or rectal bleeding. If you have any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor. These symptoms can be attributed to other serious health conditions, and only your healthcare provider can provide an accurate diagnosis.

If detected early, cervical cancer is highly treatable, with options including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or a combination. Your general physician will most likely refer you to a gynecologic oncologist, a specialist in treating cancers of the female reproductive system and will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan.

Through regular screenings, talking to your doctor about prevention strategies, and being proactive about your cervical health, you can significantly reduce your risk and take control of your future well-being.

About Healthy Humans Hendry-Glades

Healthy Humans Hendry-Glades provides resources and tips to help residents care for their physical, financial, mental, emotional, spiritual and social health. Supported by the Healthier Hendry Glades Task Force, a collaboration of partners that promote healthier lifestyles in Hendry and Glades counties, it provides tools for everyone to become a Healthy Human. For information, visit healthierhendryglades.org.