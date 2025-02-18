Proactive changes can help prevent cancer

Posted Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:16 pm

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, a time dedicated to educating us all on the steps we can take to reduce our cancer risk and promote overall health. While we can’t completely prevent cancer or predict who will develop cancer, research shows that 30 to 50 percent of all cases are preventable. By making informed choices and staying proactive with screenings, you can significantly lower your risk of developing many common cancers.

It is estimated that 1 out of 2 people in the United States will develop cancer in their lifetime. While that outlook is scary, there is some good news. There are many lifestyle changes you can start today that can help prevent cancer, with the added benefit of lowering the risk of other serious chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis, and stroke. Here’s what you can do to protect and maintain good health:

1. Avoid Tobacco in All Forms

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of cancer. Smoking alone is linked to about 80 to 90 percent of lung cancer deaths and nearly 30 percent of all cancers. Even secondhand smoke can increase your risk, with most experts reporting that breathing in smoke is just as harmful as actually smoking.



The use of smokeless tobacco isn’t safe either; it’s linked to at least 14 other cancers, such as mouth, throat and pancreas. And while electronic cigarettes, also known as vape pens, seem like a safer alternative, there is still a lot unknown about their risks and benefits.



If you use tobacco, quitting is one of the best, most proactive steps you can take for your health. Talk to your healthcare provider about resources that can help you quit.

2. Eat a Healthy Diet

While no single diet or food can prevent cancer, eating nutritious meals can help lower your risk, including:

• Fruits and Vegetables: These are packed full of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that help protect and maintain healthy cells.

• Whole Grains and Beans: High in fiber and nutrients, they support overall health.

• Limiting Red and Processed Meats: These have been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.

• Reducing Alcohol Intake: Alcohol raises the risk of cancers of the breast, colon, kidney, liver and lung. The more you drink, the more your risk increases.

Studies suggest that the Mediterranean diet may help lower the risk of cancer. This diet consists of plant-based foods, healthy fats and lean proteins.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight & Stay Active

Excess body weight has been linked to increased risks of breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers. Along with a healthy diet, regular physical activity can help control weight and support your overall health. It is recommended that most adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

4. Protect Your Skin from the Sun

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it is also one of the most preventable. Protect yourself by:

• Seeking shade outdoors, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Wearing protective clothing, hats and sunglasses

• Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ every two hours or more, especially if you are swimming or sweating

• Avoiding tanning beds and sunlamps, which can be just as harmful as direct sunlight

5. Get Tested for Hepatitis C

Chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver cancer, yet many people don’t realize they have it because it can take years for symptoms to appear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all adults 18 and older get tested for hepatitis C at least once in their lifetime. If detected, effective treatment can help prevent serious liver diseases like cancer.

6. See Your Doctor Regularly & Get Screened

Early cancer detection does not prevent cancer, but it can save lives. Regular screenings can detect cancer in its earliest stages when treatment is most effective. Talk to your healthcare provider about your risks and your cancer screening options. Self-exams and routine check-ups, even with your dentist, can also help catch cancer early.

Cancer prevention starts by taking action to lower your risk. While there are certain risk factors you cannot change, like aging or family history, making healthy choices and keeping up with health check-ups and screenings can potentially reduce your chances of cancer. Simple steps like eating a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful substances can have a lasting impact on your overall well-being so you can have a healthier future.