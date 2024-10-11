Property owners encouraged to contact insurance companies about hurricane damage

Posted Friday, October 11, 2024 6:16 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Insurers are deploying all available resources to help their customers begin the recovery process after Hurricane Milton. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) encourages homeowners to contact their home, auto, and/or flood insurer as soon as possible to report any losses and to work closely with their insurer throughout the claims process. Insurers can be contacted through their toll-free claims number , website, or by app or text. Insurers will also be participating in the Florida Department of Financial Services Insurance Villages once those details are announced.

“Insurers’ overwhelming priority is to help their customers rebuild and restore their property after Hurricane Milton by paying covered claims as quickly as possible,” said Logan McFaddin, vice president of state government relations at APCIA. “In the midst of a catastrophe the claims process may feel daunting, but your insurer will assign an adjuster to your claim, and they will help walk you through the process step by step.”

File a New Claim Even If You a Claim Open from Hurricane Helene

If a property owner already has a claim open from Hurricane Helene and their property was further damaged by Hurricane Milton, they will need to file a separate insurance claim. However, most homeowners and residential commercial policies have a hurricane deductible, which typically is cumulative per calendar year and not per storm, so if a customer didn’t meet their deductible from a previous named storm, it may carry over and apply towards the hurricane deductible for Hurricane Milton. APCIA answers common questions about the claims and recovery process here .

If Your Home is Damaged

Contact your home and/or flood insurer as soon as possible to report the damage. If possible, have your policy number ready. If you are evacuated, you do not need to wait until you can return home before starting your claim. You can contact your insurer while evacuated to begin the claims process.

Photograph or videotape the damage to share with your insurer and keep a copy for your records.

Make temporary repairs if it is safe to do so. If there are holes in your roof or your windows are broken, be sure to cover them as quickly as possible to prevent further damage.

Save receipts for any materials you purchase to assist with repairs. You may submit them to your insurer for reimbursement.

Do not throw away any damaged items until an adjuster visits your home. Many insurers are utilizing a variety of virtual solutions to increase the efficiency of the claims process.

Your insurer may deploy virtual and other technology tools, like aerial imagery devices, to assess the damage and process your claim as safely and expeditiously as possible.

If Your Home is Flooded

Shovel or scrape mud off floors, furniture, and walls before the mud dries. Then hose down the walls with clean water, starting from the ceiling.

Major appliances, such as refrigerators and stoves, can be washed and dried completely. In most cases, they will not be damaged unless they were operating at the time the water covered them.

Diluted chlorine bleach can be used to clean household items, appliances, walls, and floors and will help control odors.

Wood furniture should be dried outdoors, but not in direct sunlight. Remove drawers and other moving parts before they dry.

Food utensils and equipment should be washed thoroughly and sterilized before using. Any food that is open and exposed to flood waters should be discarded.

If Your Vehicle is Flooded